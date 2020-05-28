Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
CASE#: 20A501854
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME:5/25/2020 between 0800-1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyon Road, Holland
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/27/2020 at approximately 0830 hours, the Vermont State Police received a burglary complaint on Lyon Road in the town of Holland. Investigation revealed an unknown person made entry into the residence through a window while the homeowner was away. Investigation remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.
