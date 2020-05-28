Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A501854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME:5/25/2020 between 0800-1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyon Road, Holland

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/27/2020 at approximately 0830 hours, the Vermont State Police received a burglary complaint on Lyon Road in the town of Holland. Investigation revealed an unknown person made entry into the residence through a window while the homeowner was away. Investigation remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881