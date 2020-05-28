Salsa Kings Win Miami's Rueda de Casino Dance Competition

One of the nation's leading dance studios takes first place at one of Miami’s top dance competitions.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Salsa Kings announced today that it has won Miami's Rueda de Casino Dance Competition.

"We're really excited about this and consider it an honor to take first place at this prestigious competition," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Fernandez went on to explain that Salsa Kings' young superstar Emma opened the competition, held on Feb. 28, with her spectacular show and won the judges and crowd. The video of the performance is available to view.

"The judge's comments afterward were awesome," Fernandez recalled, before adding that the type of dance was 'Rueda de Casino' performed by all three Casino academies: Salsa Kings, Salsa Fina, and Casino D'Primera.

Salsa Kings also received certificates acknowledging their achievement from the City of Miami along with $600 cash.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Owners of competing academies were both instructors that began their dancing careers at Salsa Kings. Fernandez noted that Salsa Kings would likely refrain from participating in local competitions and focus on representing Casino in Miami as a whole at the Miami Latin Dance Championships (MLDC) and World Salsa Summit (WSS) and would love the support of its colleagues to put Miami on the map to strongly represent the Cuban dance culture outside of Miami.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings’ mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

