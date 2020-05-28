VSP Shaftsbury- VAPO Arrest
DATE/TIME: MAY 27, 2020 @ 0022 HOURS
LOCATION: ARLINGTON, VERMONT
ACCUSED: GARY CARPENTER
AGE: 32
CITY: ARGYLE, NEW YORK
CHARGES: VIOLATION OF AN ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER
COURT: JUNE 8, 2020 at 0815 HOURS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 27, 2020, at 0022 hours, 911 operators received a call from the area of VT RT 7a and VT RT 313E in Arlington (VT) from a male that was requesting assistance. Troopers responded to the area and made contact with Gary Carpenter, age 32, of Argyle (NY).
Further investigation resulted in Troopers discovering Carpenter was in the presences of an individual he was not supposed to be in contact with per an Abuse Prevention/ Court Order.
Carpenter was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Carpenter was later released with conditions that require he report to the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 8, 2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT DATE: JUNE 8, 2020 AT 0815 HOURS
COURT: BENNINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT/ CRIMINAL DIVISION
