VSP Shaftsbury- VAPO Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE                                

               

CASE#:                                  20B301706

TROOPER:                           SGT LUKE HALL 

STATION:                             SHAFTSBURY                            

CONTACT#:                        (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME:                        MAY 27, 2020 @ 0022 HOURS

LOCATION:                          ARLINGTON, VERMONT

 

ACCUSED:                           GARY CARPENTER

AGE:                                      32

CITY:                                      ARGYLE, NEW YORK

 

CHARGES:                            VIOLATION OF AN ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER

COURT:                                 JUNE 8, 2020 at 0815 HOURS

                                                                                   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2020, at 0022 hours, 911 operators received a call from the area of VT RT 7a and VT RT 313E in Arlington (VT) from a male that was requesting assistance.  Troopers responded to the area and made contact with Gary Carpenter, age 32, of Argyle (NY). 

 

Further investigation resulted in Troopers discovering Carpenter was in the presences of an individual he was not supposed to be in contact with per an Abuse Prevention/ Court Order.  

 

Carpenter was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  Carpenter was later released with conditions that require he report to the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 8, 2020 at 0815 hours. 

                               

CARPENTER MUG SHOT ATTACHED

 

COURT DATE: JUNE 8, 2020 AT 0815 HOURS                                             

COURT:  BENNINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT/ CRIMINAL DIVISION

PHOTOS: YES

FINGER PRINTS: YES

 

 

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

VSP Shaftsbury- VAPO Arrest

