Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: #20B401899

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 / 2058 hours

LOCATION: 135 East Mountain Road Killington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Steven J. Macklin

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05-28-2020 at approximately 2058 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland barracks, received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred at 135 East Mountain Road Killington, VT.  Investigation revealed that Steven Macklin assaulted a household member causing the victim pain. As a result, Macklin was taken into custody for a domestic assault.  Macklin was released on court ordered conditions, and cited into Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on May 28, 2020 at 1230 hours.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA           

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Image Included

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County

COURT DATE/TIME: May 28, 2020 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

