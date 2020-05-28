Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: #20B401899
TROOPER: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 27, 2020 / 2058 hours
LOCATION: 135 East Mountain Road Killington, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Steven J. Macklin
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05-28-2020 at approximately 2058 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland barracks, received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred at 135 East Mountain Road Killington, VT. Investigation revealed that Steven Macklin assaulted a household member causing the victim pain. As a result, Macklin was taken into custody for a domestic assault. Macklin was released on court ordered conditions, and cited into Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on May 28, 2020 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Image Included
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County
COURT DATE/TIME: May 28, 2020 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.