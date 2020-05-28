Weblinx, Inc. Launches New Website for Crystal Lake Public Library

Crystal Lake Library Website (Desktop)

OSWEGO, IL, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing solutions and professional web design firm Weblinx, Inc. recently announced the launch of a new website for the Crystal Lake Public Library in Illinois.

The new website features information about the library’s programs, calendar of upcoming events, kids, teens and adult services, online site search, and a prominent catalog search function that allows the visiting community to browse and easily locate the library’s catalog offerings.

The website was created with Section 508 and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility design guidelines. With over 50 pages of content, It applies mobile-first design and development techniques that begin with the smallest viewing screen as the most vital and challenging for presenting content and establishing the user experience. From there, the design can adjust to larger formats and screens. The approach is considered optimal for creating responsive websites.

“In redesigning our website, we selected the Weblinx Team because of their work with libraries. Throughout the design and development process, their knowledge and expertise helped us launch a website supporting the goals of our 21st Century library” said library’s Karen Migaldi, Assistant Library Director. “Upon launching our new website, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and we would recommend Weblinx to other libraries.”

The latest launch expands the Weblinx portfolio of more than 30 library district websites in the state of Illinois, including for the Hodgkins, Dolton, Indian Trails (Wheeling, IL), Orland Park, and Matteson libraries.

“The Crystal Lake Public Library website is an example of identifying a need for a user-friendly product along with the tools required to easily manage a site” said Weblinx CEO Andy Clements. “We believe the Crystal Lake community will connect with the new site and it will offer a practicable solution not only for library patrons but also for the library staff.”

Weblinx, Inc. provides distinctive designs for compelling brand and internet identities. Through Weblinx, clients connect with their target customers in a singular voice refined by award-winning creativity and digital-marketing consultation. Weblinx has designed and serves more than 1,000 websites and digital-marketing programs for business, non-profit and government agencies. For more information, please call (630) 551-0334 or visit https://www.weblinxinc.com.