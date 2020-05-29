Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,886 in the last 365 days.

ZOOM EXCEL COMMUNITY FORMS TO CREATE A DIGITAL SHARK-TANK MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

The cost of membership in the Zoom Excel Community is $120 a year and it comes with a complete 100% money-back guarantee. No questions asked.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to an overwhelming demand beginning at the onset of the Coronavirus quarantine, the Zoom Excel Community featuring best-selling author and success expert Michael Levine will begin a live, half-hour, weekly Zoom members-only conference call starting June – at noon Pacific time and every Friday thereafter.

Members from throughout the world will participate in a live digital “Shark-Tank” mentorship program with Levine and other leading guest experts.

“The international economic upheaval of the pandemic is unspeakably large and unparalleled in modern times” said Levine. “People of all ages feel lost, confused, and frustrated, especially young people under 30.”

The format of the Zoom Excel Community (Z.E.C) will be largely question and answer and members will be able to speak specifically to their problems and concerns both with Levine and other members.

Michael Levine, who has written 19 books including 5 best-sellers, is entirely self-educated and is the only person ever invited to speak at both Harvard University and the University of Oxford, who never attended college. Additionally, Levine has represented a record-breaking 58 Academy Award winner, 34 Grammy Award winner, and 43 New York Times best-sellers. He has also provided a non-paid media council to three (3) U.S. Presidents of both parties.

The cost of membership in the Zoom Excel Community is $120 a year and it comes with a complete 100% money-back guarantee. No questions asked.

For information on the Zoom Excel Community, please contact Executive Director, Ms. Aurora DeRose at Aurora411@TimeWire.net

Aurora DeRose
Michael Levine Media
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

ZOOM EXCEL COMMUNITY FORMS TO CREATE A DIGITAL SHARK-TANK MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.