ZOOM EXCEL COMMUNITY FORMS TO CREATE A DIGITAL SHARK-TANK MENTORSHIP PROGRAM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to an overwhelming demand beginning at the onset of the Coronavirus quarantine, the Zoom Excel Community featuring best-selling author and success expert Michael Levine will begin a live, half-hour, weekly Zoom members-only conference call starting June – at noon Pacific time and every Friday thereafter.

Members from throughout the world will participate in a live digital “Shark-Tank” mentorship program with Levine and other leading guest experts.

“The international economic upheaval of the pandemic is unspeakably large and unparalleled in modern times” said Levine. “People of all ages feel lost, confused, and frustrated, especially young people under 30.”

The format of the Zoom Excel Community (Z.E.C) will be largely question and answer and members will be able to speak specifically to their problems and concerns both with Levine and other members.

Michael Levine, who has written 19 books including 5 best-sellers, is entirely self-educated and is the only person ever invited to speak at both Harvard University and the University of Oxford, who never attended college. Additionally, Levine has represented a record-breaking 58 Academy Award winner, 34 Grammy Award winner, and 43 New York Times best-sellers. He has also provided a non-paid media council to three (3) U.S. Presidents of both parties.

The cost of membership in the Zoom Excel Community is $120 a year and it comes with a complete 100% money-back guarantee. No questions asked.

For information on the Zoom Excel Community, please contact Executive Director, Ms. Aurora DeRose at Aurora411@TimeWire.net