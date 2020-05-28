Middlesex Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:20A302119
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION:Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/27/20 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 215 Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: William Falconer
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time State Police responded to VT RT 215 in Cabot for a report of a non-responsive operator. Upon arrival the driver of the vehicle was identified as William Falconer of Orleans, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Falconer was subsequently arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks without incident. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/30/2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2020 0830 hours
COURT:Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
