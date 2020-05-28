Middlesex Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION:Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/20 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 215 Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: William Falconer

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time State Police responded to VT RT 215 in Cabot for a report of a non-responsive operator. Upon arrival the driver of the vehicle was identified as William Falconer of Orleans, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Falconer was subsequently arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks without incident. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/30/2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2020 0830 hours

COURT:Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

ryan.butler@vermont.gov

802-229-9191