David Tutera, Celebrity Wedding & Event Expert Designs, Plans & Officates the Virtual Wedding of the Year
A front-line responder, a hero, surprised by David Tutera, as he sets to bring her Dream Wedding to LIFE
Creating celebrations is NOT a job to me, it’s my passion… I simply love what I do!”MALIBU, CA, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During these challenging and unprecedented times, Leading Wedding & Entertaining Expert, David Tutera is inspired to bring JOY and to shed LIGHT, LOVE and to continue to create special LIFE MOMENTS when we need it most. David will surprise, design and officiate the wedding of one lucky couple ~ Andrea & Ethan ~ making their dream come true. This couple, unfortunately was not able to move forward with their original plans; but David will stop at nothing to bring this special moment to LIFE.
— David Tutera
The Mother-of-the-Bride, Wanda Minken, a long-time follower of David, reached out to share details about her daughter, Andrea, a Connecticut Physician Assistant, working 65-80 hours a week in the Intensive Care Unit treating Covid-19 patients. Andrea gets up every morning at 4:30am to prepare for another day in the trenches, not returning home until after 7:30pm. “Every day is a physical and emotional drain, shares Wanda, “but Andrea is a kind and compassionate young woman that treats all of her patients and families with dignity and grace, especially in these most desperate times.” She is known to many as "A Warrior in Scrubs"!
Although her spirit is broken, and she is disappointed that she has had to postpone her wedding, Andrea believes her wedding is trivial compared to what is happening around her. This is where David comes in!
David will surprise the couple LIVE...and continue the process of planning, designing and executing the vision of their dream wedding...LIVE. “Creating celebrations is NOT a job to me, it’s my passion…I simply love what I do!”, says David. From planning to execution to providing all the elements they need, David and his team will work closely with the amazing partners he has brought together, to make sure that this special couple gets the wedding ceremony of their dreams, on the exact date of their original wedding, June 27, 2020.
To bring this Virtual Wedding of the Year to life, David is partnering with PartySlate, a photo-rich platform that inspires people planning events and connects them with the leading event professionals and venues across the country and the world; and a host of other amazing partners including Butterfly Florals, Dogwood Blossom Stationery, Stitch & Tie by Friar Tux and Impressive Creations.
David’s true goal is always to make the bride & groom feel like a guest at their own celebration and to always create an “EXPERIENCE” for all who attend. A dream can become a reality with the expertise of David Tutera and team, whether it’s in person or virtual. A feel good story is what the world needs right now! David Tutera is the perfect person to bring this Celebration and Special Moment to LIFE!
ABOUT DAVID TUTERA
David Tutera, entertaining expert, event designer, motivational speaker, TV personality, fashion designer, lifestyle brand and author, is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and passion for designing has made him a tremendous success in the event and lifestyle arena. David's specialty is creating one of a kind celebrations that truly represent the honoree(s). It is through the details in every aspect of an event that an event can be the perfect medium to tell the perfect celebration story.
David's award winning, full-service, domestic and global brand is built from experience, dedication and his natural talent for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. David began his career in party planning more than thirty years ago, and today, he continues to create magic and make dreams come true. David measures his success by being a father of two beautiful girls, Cielo and Gracie and loving husband to Joey.
ABOUT PARTYSLATE
PartySlate is a photo-rich platform that inspires people planning events and connects them with the leading event professionals and venues across the country and the world.
Since its founding in 2015, PartySlate has acquired 10,000 of the world’s top event professionals and venues who have uploaded more than 750,000 beautiful event photos to the website. PartySlate is headquartered in Chicago and has launched in 17 cities.
Lisa Newberry
Dada Media, Inc., dba David Tutera
+1 310-570-7611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn