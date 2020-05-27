Boulder Highway Upgrades, Lane Closures June 2-3 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will restrict southbound Boulder Highway (State Route 582) down to one travel lane between Magic Road and Wagonwheel Drive from 5 a.m., June 2, until 5:30 p.m., June 3, in Henderson. Additionally, the Interstate 11 offramp to northbound Boulder Highway will also be closed during the same time frame. The temporary closures are needed for paving improvements. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.