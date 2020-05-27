Global Morning Music Festival DayBreaker Powers Video Creation Via ShortKlips.
DC tech company ShortKlips signed on global event phenomenon DayBreaker to its platform.
ShortKlips helps us creates high-quality, engaging videos within a short time-frame”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC tech company ShortKlips signed on global event phenomenon DayBreaker to its platform.
— Tim Patch, Daybreaker, COO
Daybreaker, know for their morning dance parties hosted around the world was looking for a solution to their video content needs.
With 100s of events during the year, brand sponsorships, and special guests, finding freelancers and getting videos edited quickly was a must for the event company and entertainment brand.
“ShortKlips helps us creates high-quality, engaging videos within a short time-frame,” said Tim Patch, Daybreaker’s COO.
ShortKlips, which has attracted brands of all sizes and industries, quickly jumped on the challenge.
“This was a perfect use case scenario,” said founder, Shane Yeager. “Live events with rapid turn around deliverables is a major reason we built the platform. Being in Washington, DC this is a common request, and firms have a hard time delivering on it cost-effectively. We were made for these!”
But were the videos any good?
"Our videos received 200,000 views within the first month, unanimously receiving positive feedback. Their team’s expertise and quality lead to a successful ongoing relationship,” says Patch.
The answer is yes. ShortKlips delivered.
Shane Yeager
Digital Creative Visionaries
+ +1 202 810 1949
email us here
Create Your Event Videos With ShortKlips