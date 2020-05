Global Morning Music Festival DayBreaker Powers Video Creation Via ShortKlips.

ShortKlips & Daybreaker Work Together On Creating Event Videos ShortKlips, a video project management software designed by DCV ShortKlips, a video project management SaaS

DC tech company ShortKlips signed on global event phenomenon DayBreaker to its platform.

ShortKlips helps us creates high-quality, engaging videos within a short time-frame” — Tim Patch, Daybreaker, COO

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DC tech company ShortKlips signed on global event phenomenon DayBreaker to its platform.Daybreaker, know for their morning dance parties hosted around the world was looking for a solution to their video content needs.With 100s of events during the year, brand sponsorships, and special guests, finding freelancers and getting videos edited quickly was a must for the event company and entertainment brand.“ShortKlips helps us creates high-quality, engaging videos within a short time-frame,” said Tim Patch, Daybreaker’s COO.ShortKlips, which has attracted brands of all sizes and industries, quickly jumped on the challenge.“This was a perfect use case scenario,” said founder, Shane Yeager . “Live events with rapid turn around deliverables is a major reason we built the platform. Being in Washington, DC this is a common request, and firms have a hard time delivering on it cost-effectively. We were made for these!”But were the videos any good?"Our videos received 200,000 views within the first month, unanimously receiving positive feedback. Their team’s expertise and quality lead to a successful ongoing relationship,” says Patch.The answer is yes. ShortKlips delivered.

