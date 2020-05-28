CloudChomp Celebrates Their Fourth Anniversary
CloudChomp, Inc., an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), celebrates their fourth anniversary.
When we started CloudChomp in 2016, we set off with a mission of helping customers reach a directional decision to migrate to AWS without complexity, invasiveness, or cost.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), celebrates their fourth anniversary. Since CloudChomp’s inception, the company’s products have evolved from a powerful AWS TCO calculator into a complete suite of tools that helps customers plan their AWS migration from TCO reporting, ROI reporting, license planning, machine dependency mapping, application discovery and tagging data to AWS’s 7 Rs in order to help customers build a cost and time saving migration plan. CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer takes less than an hour to install and produces a preliminary TCO report in less than 24 hours from VMware, but also gives customers the options of different methods of data collection. CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer is showing customers a 41% savings over traditional lift and shift strategies with their white glove service and customer obsessed mindset.
— David Pulaski
Four years ago, CloudChomp identified several issues with the way AWS migrations were being planned. Organizations were using spreadsheets which were being passed around from person to person, resulting in less than stellar TCO reports. Once the migration began, AWS users quickly realized their TCO was much higher than it should have been as a result of not right sizing before migrating. This was caused by using inaccurate and outdated data. CloudChomp addresses this gap with tools that use both historical and current utilization data, connected to the AWS pricing API. Customers are then able to access up to date information at all times, customize each assumption so that it reflects each customers’ unique situation, giving them complete control over their migration plan.
CloudChomp has several new features that will be announced this summer and fall. With every release, CloudChomp becomes even more comprehensive in order to provide customers with new and exciting tools that answer all of their migration questions.
Since CloudChomp’s inception four years ago, they have achieved two AWS Competencies – Migration Competency and Microsoft Workloads Competency. CloudChomp is also extending their reach with their Partner Program, called C3. C3 provides all the training their partners need in order to provide their customers with CloudChomp’s expert tooling. Throughout the years, CloudChomp has grown exponentially in every aspect of the company and has plans in place to continue growing their tooling, outreach, partner program and partner relationships.
“When my partner, Walter Rogers, and I started CloudChomp in 2016, we set off with a mission of helping customers reach a directional decision to migrate to AWS without complexity, invasiveness, or cost. We have exceeded our wildest expectation in that respect,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp, Inc. “With this platform, we have built a base of technology that will help us continue assisting customers in their cloud journey through migration and post migration with additional tools over the coming months and years.”
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, machine dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
