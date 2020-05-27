Willie A. Watkins, first Funeral Home in the nation to offer free COVID-19 testing, lunch and PPE
Willie Watkins, Dr. Oliver donate to The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. with Michael W. Brooks, M.D
Test, Eat, Live... a healthy life!
My line of work is "a ministry and that he wants to help keep people alive until they are called naturally.” -”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where better than in the heartbeat of the South can you get FREE COVID testing, Protective Equipment, and Lunch?
— Willie A. Watkins
Today, in an unprecedented move, Willie Watkins, of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Inc., where 'The Name is Service', in cooperation with The Family Health Centers of Georgia- Michael W. Brooks, M.D, and Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. of Elizabeth Baptist Church – are providing empowering solutions for Atlanta's most vulnerable population, African American's and other people of color in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's guidelines and have announced free COVID-19 Quest Lab testing which has proven to be 99.9% accurate, to those who believe they may be in need, regardless of insurance, ability to pay or whether they have symptoms or not at 4 locations on 4 separate days during the month of June 2020 in the metro Atlanta area.
The testing centers will be held outside with ample space for the community to practice safe physical distancing.
Testing is available without an appointment beginning at 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins funeral home located at 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA in the Historic West End with a box lunch, compliments of SJAC Food Groups, LLC dba Zaxby's of Atlanta's West End, who are joining forces during this historic event to show every testing participant their appreciation for those who do their part to help flatten the curve of this worldwide pandemic.
As well, Willie A. Watkins' funeral home will partake in this historic COVID-19 testing again on Tuesday, June 23rd beginning at 12 noon to 4:00 pm at their Douglasville location at 8312 Dallas Hwy. Douglasville, GA.
Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. and the Elizabeth Baptist Church will undertake free COVID-19 testing at their Atlanta location at 4245 Cascade Rd Atlanta, Georgia on June 6th beginning at 10:00amuntil 2:00 pm and will provide free, 'Taste of Grace' food to all testing participants.
Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. and the Elizabeth Baptist Church will repeat the testing at their Douglasville location on June 27, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at 2990 Bright Star Road Douglasville, Georgia.
"We're not surprised that Mr. Watkins and Dr. Oliver would step up to address the need for our community to have access to COVID-19 testing," says Dr. Michael W. Brooks, The Family Health Centers of Georgia's President & CEO, "Their histories demonstrate a commitment to taking care of others."
The Family Health Centers of Georgia served more than 21,000 patients in 2019; 87% of whom were African American and 32% were uninsured. Brooks continues, "Our partnership with Willie Watkins Funeral Home and Elizabeth Baptist Church, including their financial and logistical support, will help us make sure no one is left behind." Elizabeth Baptist Church made a $10,000 donation and Willie A. Watkins' funeral homes made a $5,000 donation to help The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. with its COVID-19 testing efforts.
Positive Community Impact:
With a passion for service and compassion for others, Willie A. Watkins is responding in a most positive and responsible way to a photograph circulated via social media at the onset of the reopening of Georgia saying the "he would be giving free rides to hair salons, nail shops, bowling alleys, etc. and that your chariot awaits" while standing next to one of his historically famous hearse.
Watkins wants the community to know that his line of work is "a ministry and that he wants to help keep people alive until they are called naturally.” In this, Willie A. Watkins and Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. have come together with The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. to provide on-site professional testing, lunch, and masks to every participant.
The increased access to community testing will help Georgia reach its goal of easing social restrictions in the current shelter-in-place order. Previously, tests were only offered for patients with symptoms of illness. Watkins went on to say "We need to test many more residents to get a better sense of how widespread COVID-19 is in our African American community and to help prevent its spread. Testing will also give us a better idea of when we can relax the current health orders. Together we can stop further spread of COVID-19 in our state and save lives." Watkins said.
About: Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home: who's brand is synonymous with service, is a full-service funeral home providing individualized funeral services designed to meet the unique needs of each family.
About: Elizabeth Baptist Church: has a never-ending strength of the Lord with the leadership of Dr. Oliver, believes in "Multiplying Disciples Who Make a Difference" as they approach a new season of ministry, they do so with greater intentionality to continue to advance God's Kingdom and boasts five locations metro-wide.
About The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.: Founded in 1975, FHCGA is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3), federally qualified health center. FHCGA has been accredited by the Joint Commission since 2002. The Family Health Centers of Georgia provides comprehensive, high quality, patient-centered healthcare to the communities we serve, with a commitment to excellence. FHCGA served 21,083 patients, generating 56,230 patient visits, in 2019.
About SJAC Food Groups, LLC dba Zaxby's West End Atlanta: President & CEO Sterling Coleman owns and operates nine (9) Zaxby locations in the metro Atlanta area and consistently Creates ‘ENCORE Experiences’ that enrich the lives of his communities, One Person at a time.
