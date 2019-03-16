Claudette King; daughter of legendary B.B. King joins the BB King Blues Band and tour

The Bluz Queen

The "Bluz Queen" Keeping That Thrill Going with the BB King Blues Band

The Thrill Is On!” — Claudette King

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudette, known as the "Bluz Queen" and daughter of the all-time greatest bluesman, B.B. King, has taken up residency with B.B. King's Blues Band featuring The "Voice" Michael Lee. King has been performing on her own well before the passing of her father across the world and has in every note she belts out, been keeping her fathers' legacy alive.

King released her first hit album "On to Something" which garnered her international attention and, with a retake on BB's "Playing with my friends" hailed her crowds to their feet's and jamming to the soulful bluey beat and, was beloved by her famous father. In 2018, king released Good Ole Bluz under Universal Music Groups' Spinnup brand which has solidified her footing in the Soulful-Blues genre. She has a natural ease in shifting with the mood of each of her lyrics. But most certainly, the power of Claudette's enthusiasm for the splendid genre-blending music merits wide notice. King's never-ending tribute lead her to maintain that "the BB King Blues Band is an excellent fit"

James "Boogaloo" Bolden, the band's leader has played in King's band for over 35 years Today, the entire band clearly enjoyed performing together and getting the audience involved in the look, sound, and feel of the Blues. The band, from time to time features Mr. Tito Jackson, member of the iconic JACKSONS and have opened to rave reviews to which they recently wrapped up a tour in Tokyo, Japan. Tito Jackson and the B.B. King's Blues Band are also recording a blues album to be released in mid-2019. As for the BB King's Blues Band, Fans will be happy to hear that plans are in the works to keep B.B. King's Blues Band together and performing across the world along with the "Bluz Queen", Ms. Claudette King.

More information and tour dates can be found at www.claudettebluesking.com and www.bbkingbluesband.com



BB King Blues Band Tour Dates- More to be added:

MAY10- The BB King Blues Band CD Release Party

Fri 8 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

Lew's Blue Note Bar & Grill

Memphis, TN

MAY11- The BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee

Sat 5 PM · 383 guests

Bluegrass Underground

Pelham, TN

MAY13- The BB King Blues Band Feat. Michael Lee

Mon 7 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

Highland Park Festival Site

Rochester, NY

MAY14- The BB King Blues Band Feat. Michael Lee at City Winery DC

Tue 6 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

City Winery Washington DC

Washington

MAY15- B.B. King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee at Rams Head On Stage

Wed 8 PM EDT · 29 guests

Rams Head On Stage

Annapolis, MD

MAY16- BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee

Thu 7 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

Sellersville Theater

Sellersville, PA

MAY17- BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee

Fri 7 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts

Bay Shore, NY

MAY18- BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee

Sat 8 PM EDT · 40 guests

Daryl's House Club

MAY24- The BB King Blues Band Feat. Michael Lee

Fri 8 PM PDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

Sycuan Casino Resort

El Cajon, CA

MAY31- B.B. King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee

Fri 8 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

Arcada Theatre

Saint Charles, IL

JUN1- B.B. King Homecoming in Fletcher Park

Sat 12 PM · by B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center

Indianola, Mississippi, Indianola, MS

JUN1- B.B. King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee

Sat 7 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

JUN9- BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee

Sun 7 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

Levitt Pavilion Arlington

Arlington, TX

JUN29-BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee

Sat 8 PM PDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee

Alameda County Fair

Pleasanton, CA

###

B.B. King Blues Band



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.