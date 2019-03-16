Claudette King; daughter of legendary B.B. King joins the BB King Blues Band and tour
The "Bluz Queen" Keeping That Thrill Going with the BB King Blues Band
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudette, known as the "Bluz Queen" and daughter of the all-time greatest bluesman, B.B. King, has taken up residency with B.B. King's Blues Band featuring The "Voice" Michael Lee. King has been performing on her own well before the passing of her father across the world and has in every note she belts out, been keeping her fathers' legacy alive.
King released her first hit album "On to Something" which garnered her international attention and, with a retake on BB's "Playing with my friends" hailed her crowds to their feet's and jamming to the soulful bluey beat and, was beloved by her famous father. In 2018, king released Good Ole Bluz under Universal Music Groups' Spinnup brand which has solidified her footing in the Soulful-Blues genre. She has a natural ease in shifting with the mood of each of her lyrics. But most certainly, the power of Claudette's enthusiasm for the splendid genre-blending music merits wide notice. King's never-ending tribute lead her to maintain that "the BB King Blues Band is an excellent fit"
James "Boogaloo" Bolden, the band's leader has played in King's band for over 35 years Today, the entire band clearly enjoyed performing together and getting the audience involved in the look, sound, and feel of the Blues. The band, from time to time features Mr. Tito Jackson, member of the iconic JACKSONS and have opened to rave reviews to which they recently wrapped up a tour in Tokyo, Japan. Tito Jackson and the B.B. King's Blues Band are also recording a blues album to be released in mid-2019. As for the BB King's Blues Band, Fans will be happy to hear that plans are in the works to keep B.B. King's Blues Band together and performing across the world along with the "Bluz Queen", Ms. Claudette King.
More information and tour dates can be found at www.claudettebluesking.com and www.bbkingbluesband.com
BB King Blues Band Tour Dates- More to be added:
MAY10- The BB King Blues Band CD Release Party
Fri 8 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
Lew's Blue Note Bar & Grill
Memphis, TN
MAY11- The BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee
Sat 5 PM · 383 guests
Bluegrass Underground
Pelham, TN
MAY13- The BB King Blues Band Feat. Michael Lee
Mon 7 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
Highland Park Festival Site
Rochester, NY
MAY14- The BB King Blues Band Feat. Michael Lee at City Winery DC
Tue 6 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
City Winery Washington DC
Washington
MAY15- B.B. King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee at Rams Head On Stage
Wed 8 PM EDT · 29 guests
Rams Head On Stage
Annapolis, MD
MAY16- BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee
Thu 7 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
Sellersville Theater
Sellersville, PA
MAY17- BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee
Fri 7 PM EDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts
Bay Shore, NY
MAY18- BB King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee
Sat 8 PM EDT · 40 guests
Daryl's House Club
MAY24- The BB King Blues Band Feat. Michael Lee
Fri 8 PM PDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
Sycuan Casino Resort
El Cajon, CA
MAY31- B.B. King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee
Fri 8 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
Arcada Theatre
Saint Charles, IL
JUN1- B.B. King Homecoming in Fletcher Park
Sat 12 PM · by B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center
Indianola, Mississippi, Indianola, MS
JUN1- B.B. King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee
Sat 7 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
JUN9- BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee
Sun 7 PM · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
Levitt Pavilion Arlington
Arlington, TX
JUN29-BB King Blues Band Featuring Michael Lee
Sat 8 PM PDT · by The BB King Blues Band Featuring "The Voice" Michael Lee
Alameda County Fair
Pleasanton, CA
