Famed Funeral Director Willie A. Watkins Offers Free COVID-19 Testing
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, first Funeral Home in the nation to offer free COVID-19 testing and lunch throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area
My line of work is “a ministry in that, I want to help keep people alive” until they are called naturally.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, first Funeral Home in the nation to offer free COVID-19 testing and lunch to all who participate beginning June 2, 2020, in multiple locations throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area, bolstering national response to the pandemic.
— Willie A. Watkins
The testing center will be held outside with ample space for the community to practice safe physical distancing.
-Today, in an unprecedented move, Willie A. Watkins of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Inc., where ‘The Name is Service’, in cooperation with The Families Health Centers of Georgia with Michael W. Brooks, M.D and Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. of Elizabeth Baptist Church – are providing empowering solutions for Atlanta’s most vulnerable population, African American’s and other people of color in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines and have announced free COVID-19 Quest Lab testing which proves to be 99.9% accurate, to those who believe they may be in need, regardless of insurance, ability to pay or whether they have symptoms or not at 4 locations on 4 separate days during the month of June 2020 in the metro Atlanta area.
Testing is available without an appointment beginning at 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins funeral home located at 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. Atlanta, GA in the Historic West End with a Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings box-lunch to every testing participant as appreciation for those who do their part to help flatten the curve of this worldwide pandemic. As well, Willie A. Watkins' funeral home will partake in this historic COVID-19 testing again on Tuesday June 23rd beginning at 12 noon to 4:00 pm at their Douglasville location at 8312 Dallas Hwy. Douglasville, GA.
Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. and the Elizabeth Baptist Church will undertake free COVID-19 testing at their Atlanta location at 4245 Cascade Rd Atlanta, Georgia on June 6th beginning at 10:00amuntil 2:00 pm and will provide free, ‘Taste of Grace’ food to all testing participants. Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. and the Elizabeth Baptist Church repeat the testing at their Douglasville location on June 27, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at 2990 Bright Star Road Douglasville, Georgia.
Positive Community Impact:
With a passion for service and compassion for others, Willie A. Watkins is responding in a most positive and responsible way to a photograph circulated via social media at the onset of the reopening of Georgia saying the “he would be giving free rides to hair salons, nail shops, bowling alleys, etc. and that your chariot awaits” while standing next to one of his historically elaborate hearse.
Watkins wants the community to know that his line of work is “a ministry and that he wants to help keep people alive” until they are called naturally. In this, Willie A. Watkins and Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver Sr. have donated a total of fifteen thousand dollars to The Families Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. to provide on-site professional testing and masks to every participant.
The increased access to community testing will help Georgia reach its goal of easing social restrictions in the current shelter-in-place order. Previously, tests were only offered for patients with symptoms of illness. Watkins, went on to say "We need to test many more residents to get a better sense of how widespread COVID-19 is in our African American community, and to help prevent its spread. Testing will also give us a better idea of when we can relax the current health orders. Together we can stop further spread of COVID-19 in our state and save lives.” Watkins said
###
About: Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home brand is synonymous with service and is a full-service funeral home providing individualized funeral services designed to meet the unique needs of each family.
About: Elizabeth Baptist Church has a never-ending strength of the Lord with the leadership of Dr. Oliver, believes in “Multiplying Disciples Who Make a Difference” as they approach a new season of ministry, they do so with greater intentionality to continue to advance God’s Kingdom and boasts five locations metro-wide.
About: The Families Health Centers of Georgia is Georgia's largest family and children's services organization in metro Atlanta. They work to improve outcomes for youth at every stage of life by providing them with mental health support, mentorship, early education, and supportive housing and strengthening families no matter what challenges they may be facing.
*reported cases across Georgia, as reported by the Department of Public Health as of midday, the state has 1,494 deaths and 34,848 confirmed cases from COVID-19.
Angela Moore
My Publicist, Inc.
+1 424-204-2203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook