New Video Asset Management SaaS ShortKlips Shakes Up Media Production Industry
ShortKlips, a startup based in Washington, DC is attracting users rapidly with their unique remote work offering to video creation.
ShortKlips, a startup based in Washington, DC is attracting users rapidly with their unique remote work offering to video creation.
ShortKlips is a specialized video project management system for instant talent sourcing, messaging, and cloud file storage. The platform takes the best features of cloud storage providers, collaboration services, and freelance hiring marketplaces and combines it in one place.
“We created ShortKlips to fill a large, unsolved gap in the creative market,” said founder Shane Yeager, “Video production and the way we think about it is adapting. Old ways of doing things via email, in-person editing sessions, etc are just not practical given the content demand and spread out nature of workforces.”
ShortKlips has proven to be effective in a range of industries, from hospitality, technology, e-commerce, even politics.
The tech platform has gathered client names like The World Bank, US Coast Guard, Department of Defense, The Human Rights Campaign, National Restaurant Association, and various agencies spanning multiple verticles.
“Seeing our product immediately validated after two and half years of R&D was incredible and emotional,” says Yeager. “We had many critics saying ShortKlips was a bad idea, done before, you name it. The nonbelievers couldn’t see the evolving consumer, not realizing content and the way it is created, consumed, and shared has turned on its head.”
ShortKlips was created inside of Yeager’s other venture, DCV (Digital Creative Visionaries), a video-focused ad agency in Washington, DC. The agency, founded in 2014, has kept a pulse on the media market and was a large influence on ShortKlips product design.
“The entire platform was built around our years of pain experienced running an ad agency,” says DCV, COO, Celene Di Stasio. “We dreaded managing project media with our remote team, compiling detailed changes in documents and emails, and constantly trying to hire niche talent. It was draining our ability to scale and focus.”
ShortKlips has attracted the attention of a few investors, raising a seed round with the anticipation of more follow on funding.
“We are speaking with interested investors and COVID-19 has allowed us to get video meetings with typically hard to reach individuals,” said Shane. “I can’t say too much, but we are growing fast. I see our competitors getting hard-lined cutting costs, while we are in growth mode.”
A unique aspect to the platform is the ability to hire talent quickly in a managed fashion.
“Clients are able to hire an editor, a 3D modeler, a colorist, even an art director in a few clicks,” mentions Yeager. “They can source entire campaigns with us with just an idea. We’re beating the costs of traditional outlets by 40% or more and finding even better talent!”
“Our entire focus is creating economic opportunity for the people who are part of our ecosystem, creators to clients. This is going to be huge for small-town economies when we start to scale.”
ShortKlips is currently seeking talented creatives to join their platform and offering a free seven day trial to new users.
