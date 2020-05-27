Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Enrollment Option Program | Nebraska Department of Education

General Information

Sections 79-232 through 79-246 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes define the Enrollment Option Program and its limits.

Application & Instructions

The Application for Student Transfer – Nebraska Enrollment Option Program is no longer a school year-specific form; therefore, the correct school year will need to be identified. The application & instructions dated May 26, 2020 are the current documents. 

Below is a link to download the “Application for Student Transfer – Nebraska Enrollment Option Program ” [NDE 25-010] and “Information for Completing the Enrollment Option Application Form” (instructions).

To locate the district name and district number of the option or resident school district, click on the following link: http://educdirsrc.education.ne.gov/.

  • Next, click on “Quick Lists” button.  On the next page (Quick Lists of Directory Information), scroll down to “PUBLIC DISTRICT AND SCHOOL INFORMATION.”
  • Next, click on the “sorted by county/district number” link to access the list of public school districts.  The district name and district number are referred to as “agency ID.”

When Section 1 has been completed, sign in the appropriate space and mail to the Option School District.

Note:

  1. As of 2018, the application is a 2-page document.
  2. Use only the application with the May 26, 2020 revised date.  Dispose of old applications & instructions; the application and instructions dated May 26, 2020 are the current documents.
  3. The application is not a school year-specific form; therefore, the correct school year will need to be identified at the top of the form.
  4. Open Enrollment Option Students do not require an application be completed unless they complete the grades offered at their current building of attendance. See FAQs for further information.

Important Filing Information

September 1

  • Earliest date for submitting applications for the next school year.

March 15

  • Deadline for filing applications unless a waiver of dates is granted.
  • School boards may, by Board of Education policy, set deadlines later than March 15.  When applications are submitted after the March 15 deadline, both school districts may, upon mutual agreement, waive deadlines.

April 1

  • Final date for option district to respond to application.

The authorized official must indicate the date the application was accepted or rejected in Section 3 of the Application for Student Transfer.

For further instructions, refer to the Information for Completing the Enrollment Option Application Form  (revised 05/26/2020)

Program Contacts:

  • Michelle Cartwright: (402) 471-0526 or michelle.cartwright@nebraska.gov
  • Kevin Lyons: (402) 471-3323 or kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov

