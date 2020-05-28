Sopheon Brings Product Innovation Communication and Collaboration to Microsoft Teams Users
Work-from-home has accentuated need for information transparency, connected decision making and ad hoc collaboration
Our aim is to help organizations combine the power of Accolade’s tools for strategy and innovation management with workstream communication and collaboration using Microsoft 365.”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation performance, today releases Accolade® version 13.1 and Accolade Connect for Microsoft® 365 turning simple meetings into true workstream collaboration events and advancing context-aware communication.
— Mike Metcalf, VP of Business Strategy & Product Marketing, Sopheon
Innovation and product development are highly cross-functional and collaboration-intensive activities. Now, for the first time, innovation teams in any industry can capitalize on their investment in Microsoft 365 (online and desktop) and Microsoft Teams in particular to collaborate on Accolade-managed initiatives ranging from digital transformation to new product development and operational excellence.
Accolade 13.1 and Accolade Connect for Microsoft 365 offer new capabilities for decision makers, product and project teams, and even external innovation partners who are physically distant, to communicate, share and understand key business and product innovation information. The addition of new, advanced roadmap planning capabilities in Accolade 13.1 enable the most complex product development programs to be planned and coordinated.
“Most innovative businesses have some level of digital or business transformation underway as they pursue increased speed and agility; COVID-19 has simply accelerated the move to digitized communication, work processes and collaboration,” said Mike Metcalf, Sopheon VP of Business Strategy and Product Marketing. “Our aim is to help these organizations quickly embrace and master this new way of working by combining the power of Accolade’s tools for strategy and innovation management with workstream communication and collaboration using Microsoft 365.”
IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE
Accolade 13.1 and Accolade Connect for Microsoft 365 are available immediately worldwide for purchase.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability.
Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning.
Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit our www.sopheon.com.
