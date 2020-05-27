The June 5, 2020 meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Education will be held, pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders 20-03 and 20-24, by a combination of videoconferencing and teleconferencing on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 9:00 am. Access to the meeting will be made available to members of the public and members of the media by live internet broadcast via the Nebraska Department of Education’s YouTube channel only. The meeting will be recorded and available after the meeting on the NDE YouTube channel. Since the meeting will be held electronically, and no quorum of the public body will be physically present together, there will be no public in-person attendance.

Link to Live Internet Broadcast: https://www.education.ne.gov/live-video-stream/

Public comment may be submitted in writing in advance of the meeting:

By U.S. mail to: State Board of Education Nebraska Department of Education 301 Centennial Mall S Lincoln, NE 68509-4987

Except for emergency items added at the times of the meeting, the agenda will not be changed less than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting and any changes will be immediately posted on the website.

The Board will attempt to adhere to the sequence of the published agenda, but reserves the right to adjust the order of items if necessary and may elect to take action on any of the items listed.

If you need interpreter services or other reasonable accommodations, please contact the Nebraska Department of Education at 402-471-5059 five (5) days prior to the meeting to coordinate arrangements.

An electronic version of the agenda and support materials are available on the State Board of Education’s Agenda webpage.

The State Board of Education is an elected, constitutional body that sets policy and ensures that the State Department of Education functions effectively within the framework developed by the state Legislature and the board. By law, the board and the department have broad leadership functions to carry out certain regulatory and service activities.

Statewide oversight of education in Nebraska began in February 1869 when the Legislature created the office of the state superintendent of public instruction. The office was included in the constitution of 1875. In 1917, the Legislature decided to place the state superintendent on a non-partisan basis. In 1920, the constitution was changed to have the superintendent serve a four-year term beginning in 1923.

A 1952 constitutional amendment established a State Department of Education, which acts under the authority of the State Board of Education. The role of state superintendent of public instruction was transferred to the Board of Education or the commissioner of education effective in January 1955.

The 1967 Legislature divided the state into eight districts, and the membership of the State Board of Education was increased from six to eight members effective January 1969. The districts were realigned by the 2011 Legislature.

The board is elected on a non-partisan ballot, with one member from each district. Board members serve four-year terms. Board members are not paid, but are reimbursed for their expenses.

Open Meetings Act

According to State Board Policy B12, the published agenda of every regular meeting of the State Board shall contain an item identified as Public Comment Period. This period may be available to any person who wishes to address the State Board on any subject within its authority.

Each individual speaking to the Board will be required to complete a “Sign-in” card to identify him or herself. Persons speaking to the Board during Public Comment may hand out printed materials to the Board but may not use any other forms of media. Each person may address the Board for up to five minutes.

Any citizen or spokesperson for a group of citizens may request a 10 minute appearance before the State Board of Education at any regular meeting or work session of the Board except when the Board declares itself to be in executive session, and may address the Board, provided a request for such address has been made to the Commissioner of Education or Board members in writing at least three days in advance of the meeting in order to permit such appearance to be placed on the published agenda.

If at any time persons appearing before the Board exceed the time limitations set forth in this Policy or on the agenda or become abusive in language or behavior, it shall be the responsibility of the President to declare that person out of order and to refuse permission to continue to address the Board. Anyone refusing to be identified will be prohibited from speaking.