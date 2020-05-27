Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meeting Minutes | Nebraska Department of Education

The State Board maintains a permanent public record of the meeting in the Office of the Commissioner of Education, including these minutes, the original agenda and support materials, and copies of all materials distributed at the meeting.

Some documents may display blank pages. This is due to formatting and not by omission of any information.

Please contact Ryan Foor at (402) 471-5030 to request copies.

Minutes

May 8, 2020 Meeting Minutes – DRAFT

 

January 9-10, 2020 State Board Meeting Minutes

February 6-7, 2020 State Board Meeting Minutes

March 5-6, 2020 State Board Meeting Minutes

April 3, 2020 State Board Business Meeting

May 8, 2020 State Board Business Meeting – DRAFT

June 4, 2020 Work Session as needed – DRAFT June 5, 2020 State Board Business Meeting (9:00 a.m.) – DRAFT

August 6, 2020 Work Session as needed – DRAFT August 7, 2020 State Board Business Meeting (9:00 a.m.) – DRAFT

September 3, 2020 Work Session as needed – DRAFT September 4, 2020 State Board Meeting (9:00 a.m.) – DRAFT

October 1, 2020 Work Session as needed – DRAFT October 2, 2020 State Board Business Meeting (9:00 a.m.) – DRAFT

November 12, 2020 Nebraska Teacher of the Year and Awards of Excellence Luncheon (11:00 a.m.) Nebraska State Education Association, 605 South 14th Street, 4th Floor, Lincoln, Nebraska November 12, 2020 Work Session as needed – DRAFT November 13, 2020 State Board Business Meeting (9: 00 a.m.) – DRAFT

December 11, 2020 End of year committee transition; Business Meeting as needed – DRAFT

2019 State Board Minutes

 

