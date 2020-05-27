TimiHealth Advancing Blockchain Technology in Healthcare with TimiCare: The Virtual Health Platform
TimiCare’s Virtual Healthcare Platform helps address safety concerns for staff, patients and providers.
We're focused on advancing fundamental change in healthcare technology via the TimiHealth Blockchain Powered Ecosystem.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual healthcare solutions had yet to see mainstream adoption in healthcare. This was certainly attributed to reimbursement models and/or lack of clarity when it came to reimbursements. Clearly, the time for virtual health technology has now arrived. Beyond simply concierge medicine or a telemedicine provider network, TimiCare’s Virtual Healthcare Platform helps address safety concerns for staff, patients and providers.
— Will Lowe
WHY IT MATTERS
Helping to reshape the relationship between the critical needs of patients and those on the frontlines of healthcare. TimiHealth, from day one, has focused on portability of health information. Today, COVID-19 has reinforced Timi’s vision. Health information portability further stresses an already stressed healthcare system.
FINDING A BALANCE
TimiHealth’s blockchain technology offers a better balance. Understanding the global wake up call that has impacted the healthcare system. With that being said, we fully realize that virtual health technology like TimiCare could provide great flexibility across healthcare globally.
“TimiCare’s virtual healthcare solution acts as a truly secure, scalable, and interoperable mobile friendly technology. Empowering patients with secure control of their health information. Freedom to have access to healthcare providers via a virtual healthcare application. Our development teams’ prior work in the Telehealth space allowed us to move at lightning speed. “ said Will Lowe, Co-Founder of TimiHealth.
Further, Lowe states, “TimiCare should be available for providers in late June 2020, followed by consumer sign up shortly after. “
About TimiHealth
TimiHealth is a blockchain powered ecosystem providing portability, security, and control of consumer genomics and health data, along with the TimiCare Virtual Healthcare mobile app technology. For business enquiries info@timihealth.com.
