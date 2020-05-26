Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Voyager’s Rest FAS traffic restricted because of flooding

Fishing - Region 5

Tue May 26 14:49:33 MDT 2020

Billings – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has limited traffic to walk-in only at its Voyagers Rest fishing access site northeast of Worden because of flooding.

High spring runoff in the Yellowstone River pushed water across the access road and into the fishing access site late last week. The water level receded as temperatures dropped over the cool holiday weekend, leaving the road muddy and making vehicle access difficult and destructive.

The National Weather Service is predicting that, as temperatures climb this week, the water will rise by as much as five feet by June 3, again flood the fishing access site and access road.

As a result of the muddy conditions and anticipated flooding, FWP has restricted traffic into the Voyagers Rest fishing access site to walk-in only until further notice.

Media contact: Bob Gibson, 406-247-2950

