FWP seeks input on Upper Spotted Dog Creek restoration project

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking input on a proposed restoration project along approximately one mile of Upper Spotted Dog Creek, located in the Spotted Dog Wildlife Management Area northeast of Deer Lodge.

The proposal calls for creating, enhancing, and protecting wetland, streamside, and aquatic habitat within the WMA. Proposed Phase 1 work would take place in the late summer and fall of 2020 and would include wetland restoration, instream beaver habitat construction, and weed control. Phase 2 work, planned for 2021, would include stream channel construction and enhancement; streambank work; floodplain grading; wetland improvements; fencing around riparian areas; and floodplain, wetland, and streambank revegetation.

The proposed work would be undertaken and funded by the Montana Department of Justice, Natural Resource Damage Program (NRDP) in close consultation with FWP.

To review the draft EA and to comment, go to FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov, under “News,” then “Recent Public Notices.” Or, request information and comment by contacting Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; by phoning 406-542-5540; or by emailing shrose@mt.gov. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020.