MDC promotes Reva Dow as manager of Twin Pines Conservation Education Center

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has promoted Reva Dow to be the new manager of Twin Pines Conservation Education Center. Reva has a long standing connection to the nature center, having volunteered since it opened and then working as a naturalist at the center beginning in 2017.

“Reva has a passion for education and conservation,” said AJ Hendershott, MDC’s Education Regional Supervisor. “This, combined with her knowledge of Twin Pines, makes her a perfect fit to manage the center.”

Dow has two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in forest management from the University of Missouri and also a teaching degree from Southwest Baptist University. In 1996, she completed Master of Education from Southwest Baptist University. Reva has 29 years of teaching experience and also has worked as a National Park Service Interpreter in the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways, before her employment with MDC.

During Dow’s employment with MDC she has worked on conservation efforts throughout the Ozark Region, including on prescribed burns, Chronic Wasting Disease management, and other conservation priorities. She is a Certified Interpretive Guide, First Aid and CPR instructor and has a level one burn crew certification.

“Most importantly, Reva has a genuine love for the Ozarks and the beauty of the Ozark’s fish, forests and wildlife,” Hendershott said.

Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located one mile east of Winona. Due to COVID-19, the center is currently closed to the public, although the trails and archery range remain open for use. MDC is currently working to determine when Twin Pines and other nature centers across the state will reopen. For updates, text Twin Pines to 468311, or go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.