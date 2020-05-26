Derby Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A501728
TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/19/20 1450 Hours
STREET: 2920 VT RT 105 E
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Ouida Testut
AGE: 87
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: 200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
INJURIES: Operator #1 had sustained injuries from the crash and was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital ER. Operator #1 was later transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, State Police responded to 2920 VT RT 105 E in the town of Derby, for a single vehicle crash. The operator of vehicle #1 had sustained injuries to her person and was transported to North Country Hospital by EMS. The investigation revealed that vehicle #1 had left the roadway to the right, crashing into a culvert. Operator #1 was the sole occupant in the vehicle. It did not appear as though speed was a factor in the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
