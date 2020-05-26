Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,724 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A501728                                         

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby                               

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/19/20      1450 Hours

STREET: 2920 VT RT 105 E

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Ouida Testut

AGE: 87  

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

INJURIES: Operator #1 had sustained injuries from the crash and was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital ER.  Operator #1 was later transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:   On the above date and time, State Police responded to 2920 VT RT 105 E in the town of Derby, for a single vehicle crash.  The operator of vehicle #1 had sustained injuries to her person and was transported to North Country Hospital by EMS.  The investigation revealed that vehicle #1 had left the roadway to the right, crashing into a culvert.  Operator #1 was the sole occupant in the vehicle.  It did not appear as though speed was a factor in the cause of the crash.  The investigation is ongoing. 

 

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.