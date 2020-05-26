Derby Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A501728

TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/19/20 1450 Hours

STREET: 2920 VT RT 105 E

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Ouida Testut

AGE: 87

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

INJURIES: Operator #1 had sustained injuries from the crash and was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital ER. Operator #1 was later transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, State Police responded to 2920 VT RT 105 E in the town of Derby, for a single vehicle crash. The operator of vehicle #1 had sustained injuries to her person and was transported to North Country Hospital by EMS. The investigation revealed that vehicle #1 had left the roadway to the right, crashing into a culvert. Operator #1 was the sole occupant in the vehicle. It did not appear as though speed was a factor in the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.