Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,724 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B301697

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 26th, 2020, at 1540 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7; MM 18, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 674 - Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Joseph W. Baker                                              

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 26th, 2020, at approximately 1540 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor-vehicle stop on US Route 7; MM18 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Joseph W. Baker, age 60, of Pownal, VT, was driving while his license was criminally suspended.  Joseph was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.