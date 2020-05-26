Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301697
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 26th, 2020, at 1540 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7; MM 18, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: 23 VSA 674 - Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Joseph W. Baker
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 26th, 2020, at approximately 1540 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor-vehicle stop on US Route 7; MM18 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Joseph W. Baker, age 60, of Pownal, VT, was driving while his license was criminally suspended. Joseph was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
