Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301697

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 26th, 2020, at 1540 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7; MM 18, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 674 - Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Joseph W. Baker

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 26th, 2020, at approximately 1540 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor-vehicle stop on US Route 7; MM18 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Joseph W. Baker, age 60, of Pownal, VT, was driving while his license was criminally suspended. Joseph was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24th, 2020, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.