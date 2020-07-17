South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in South Dakota Who Has Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Don't Gamble on Compensation

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in South Dakota. Please don't gamble on compensation.” — South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advovcate

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in South Dakota please call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the Law firm of Karst von Oiste. We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in South Dakota gambling on their compensation by hiring a local car accident attorney. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a person like this. Financial compensation for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma frequently exceeds a million dollars.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this-nationwide. Please do not roll the dice when it comes to mesothelioma compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Brookings, Watertown, Mitchell, Yankton or anywhere in South Dakota. https://SouthDakota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in South Dakota we strongly recommend the following world class heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this amazing hospital. The Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma