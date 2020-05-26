Prairie Grass Cafe Hosts Virtual Italian Wine Event May 29 with Tenuta di Ghizzano Winery
NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praire Grass Cafe's Chef Sarah Stegner has partnered with Countess Ginevra Venerosi-Pesciolini, of Tenuta di Ghizzano Winery, an organic and sustainable winery with a focus on biodynamic principles in Tuscany, Italy, to bring to you a unique culinary journey.
Sarah Stegner is offering a meal kit featuring Crispy Chicken and Spring Salad paired with Tenuta di Ghizzano, Veneroso, Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon from the Countess's Winery.
You're Invited to Zoom with them at 2 pm, CST, Friday, May 29 (9 pm in Italy) as Sarah prepares the meal and the Countess discusses the wine. Guests are invited to prepare the meal along with them or just join in for this transcontinental experience. Participants are invited to watch via Zoom at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86131318112? pwd=TDhIMFdqNEVTZzVRdzVONklubk9Ydz09.
Chicago-area residents may pre-Order the Prairie Grass Cafe Cooking Package for pick up on Thursday, May 28 or Friday, May 29 and join Prairie Grass Cafe for an interactive cooking experience with Chef Sarah Stegner on Friday, May 29.
The package includes everything to execute a Crispy Chicken meal with a delicious local Spring Salad. All you will need to provide is salt, pepper, and olive oil. The package also includes Chocolate Pudding that is ready to eat and a bottle of Tenuta di Ghizzano, Veneroso, Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon. The meal-kit cost is $78.
If you don’t have an opportunity to purchase the package, guests are invited to tune-in any way. Participants can follow the method by using skin-on chicken breasts and your own greens and veggies for the salad. All are welcome. Click here to view the full recipe.
Orders must be placed by Wednesday, May 27 by calling Prairie Grass Cafe at (847) 205-4433. Pre-registration for the Zoom event is not necessary. Please double check your time zone to make sure you are zooming in at the proper time (2 pm CST, May 29.)
About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433), co-owned by chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris, supports Chicago’s Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. To make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. If you have cooking questions, call Chef Sarah’s Hot Line at 847-920-8437 daily from 2-4pm. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe, on Twitter @SarahStegner and on Instagram at Instagram.com/PrairieGrassCafe.
