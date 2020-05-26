Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic to shift tomorrow on the US Highway 2 construction project near Grand Forks

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27, traffic changes will take place on the US HWY 2 construction project between Grand Forks and Emerado. The changes will include the closure of the eastbound roadway for approximately 11 miles. Traffic will be head-to-head on the westbound roadway during this phase of the project.

During this phase of construction:

  • Speed limit reduced to 60 mph; 40 mph when workers and equipment are present
  • A width restriction of 15 ft will be in place for westbound traffic and a 12 ft. width restriction will be in place for eastbound traffic
  • Flaggers will be present when trucks are exiting and entering work zone
  • Lane closure in eastbound lanes
  • Traffic head-to-headThe NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

Motorists can expect short delays.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

 

