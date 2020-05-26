DCV Becomes An Official World Bank Vendor, Sparks New Opportunities
Shane Yeager & Celene Di Stasio sit with World Bank president Jim Kim & global leadership expert Marshall Goldsmith
DCV, a video production agency in Washington, DC, has officially become a vendor of The World Bank and its subsidiary agencies.
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Creative Visionaries, a video production agency in Washington, DC, has officially become a vendor of The World Bank and its subsidiary agencies.
— Shane Yeager, CEO, DCV
This affirms the business stability of DCV, as all parties interested in conducting business with the World Bank Group must go through a rigorous registration process where possible financial, conflict of interest and/or contractual risk considerations are reviewed and is confirmed that the vendor conforms to The World Banks high standards.
“This is big for DCV & ShortKlips. Being stamped as a trusted vendor by such a prestigious organization shows how far we’ve come as a company” said CEO, Shane Yeager.
“Meeting the WBG president Mr. Jim Kim was a wonderful experience. It made us proud to know this is the type of leadership we would be a contractor for.”
DCV & ShortKlips has already completed numerous productions for the WBG, from executive interviews to event recap video productions.
This marks another step forward for the ever-evolving agency, Digital Creative Visionaries.
ShortKlips & DCV At the World Bank