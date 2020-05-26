DCV Becomes An Official World Bank Vendor, Sparks New Opportunities

Shane Yeager & Celene Di Stasio sit with World Bank president Jim Kim & global leadership expert Marshall Goldsmith

DCV - DCViz - DC Visionaries - Digital Creative Visionaries Logo

ShortKlips, a video project management software designed by DCV

DCV, a video production agency in Washington, DC, has officially become a vendor of The World Bank and its subsidiary agencies.

This is big for DCV & ShortKlips. Being stamped as a trusted vendor by such a prestigious organization shows how far we’ve come as a company”
— Shane Yeager, CEO, DCV
This affirms the business stability of DCV, as all parties interested in conducting business with the World Bank Group must go through a rigorous registration process where possible financial, conflict of interest and/or contractual risk considerations are reviewed and is confirmed that the vendor conforms to The World Banks high standards.

“This is big for DCV & ShortKlips. Being stamped as a trusted vendor by such a prestigious organization shows how far we’ve come as a company” said CEO, Shane Yeager.

“Meeting the WBG president Mr. Jim Kim was a wonderful experience. It made us proud to know this is the type of leadership we would be a contractor for.”

DCV & ShortKlips has already completed numerous productions for the WBG, from executive interviews to event recap video productions.

This marks another step forward for the ever-evolving agency, Digital Creative Visionaries.

Shane Yeager
DCV
+1 2028101949
email us here

ShortKlips & DCV At the World Bank

About

Digital Creative Visionaries is a hybrid media production agency located in Washington, DC. Their work can be seen all around the US. Their impact can be seen around their community.

Check DCV Out

