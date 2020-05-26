The Methanol Institute Welcomes Neo-H2 as a New Association Member
The Methanol Institute (MI), the trade association for the global methanol industry, is pleased to welcome as a new member Neo-H2.
It is a great pleasure to welcome Neo-H2 to the MI family”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formed in 2018, and located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Neo-H2, has developed innovative methanol reformation technology. The core of their technology is a series of unique and proprietary nanocatalysts which have been developed from more than 20 years of research and development by the original inventor and one of Neo-H2’s founders. One of these catalysts has been incorporated in their HR-100 reforming system that allows for highly efficient methanol reformation. The HR-100 system, is an autothermal reformer, which produces a hydrogen rich gas of approximately 40% that has multiple industrial applications. Currently, Neo-H2 is focusing on utilizing the Neo-gas for diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) combustion enhancement, targeting both reducing toxic emissions and improving fuel efficiency.
A few highlights of Neo-H2’s current activity and future interests:
o Developing various strategic partnerships to facilitate full commercialization of their technology
o Planning a pilot project to dual fuel a large marine diesel tugboat ICE
o Expanding the scope of use of the Neo-gas to include the following:
o as a primary fuel for spark generator sets
o as a fuel source for hydrogen fuel cells (specifically SOFCs and HTPEMs)
o as part of a dual fueling strategy in combination with other primary fuels such as natural gas and methanol
o as a part of the ever-expanding hydrogen infrastructure
MI CEO Gregory Dolan notes "It is a great pleasure to welcome Neo-H2 to the MI family. Neo-H2 joins the growing ranks of MI members who are focused on innovative clean energy technologies to meet our planet’s energy needs. Neo-H2’s unique catalyst to convert methanol to hydrogen promises a cleaner future for us all."
Neo-H2’s CEO Dr. Steven Kadiev notes: “We as a company are thrilled to join the Methanol Institute and are excited to network with the other MI members. While our reforming system can utilize other fuels, it is our belief that methanol is the optimal fuel source and best carrier of hydrogen for our system. Many thanks to Mr. Gregory Dolan for working with us over the last two years and inviting us to join the Methanol Institute.”
For more information on Neo-H2, please visit their website at www.neoh2.com and their LinkedIn company page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/neo-h2/?viewAsMember=true).
About MI
As the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing. Information on joining the Methanol Institute can be found here: https://www.methanol.org/join-us/
Neo-H2's Technology Explained