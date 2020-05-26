Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sisseton/Wahpeton Oyate Nation Photo ID event canceled, to be rescheduled

The Sisseton/Wahpeton Oyate Nation Non-Driver Photo Identification (ID) Card event scheduled for today has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

The event is part of a statewide effort to provide free ID cards for tribal members to vote in the upcoming elections. The IDs are being provided to tribal members who do not have a driver license or a tribal identification card.

For more information about North Dakota voting requirements go to state website: vote.ND.gov.

