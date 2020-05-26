UPDATE No. 3 - Royalton Barracks / Shooting Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B201185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Tom McCoy

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Happy Hollow Road, Royalton

Victim: Nicholas Schultz

Age: 23

Address: Prescott Valley, Arizona

***Update No. 3, 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 27, 2020***

The Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office has completed its review of the state police investigation and has informed the state police that no charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

State police detectives learned through the course of the investigation that the shooting occurred after the victim, Nicholas Schultz, who had been staying in the residence on Happy Hollow Road, left the home with a firearm but returned shortly afterward while still carrying the weapon. When Mr. Schultz continued advancing toward the home and failed to comply with commands from the homeowner, Jason Farina, to put down his weapon, Mr. Farina fired his own gun.

The investigation determined the shooting was a justified use of force in self-defense.

***Update No. 2, 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020***

Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police is identifying the individual who fired at the victim as Jason Farina, 47, a resident of the home on Happy Hollow Road in Royalton where the shooting took place. The state police investigation is nearing completion and will be turned over for review by the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office. No further information is available pending that review.

***Update No. 1, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020***

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the VSP Crime Scene Search Team (CSST) continue to investigate the shooting that was reported at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, on Happy Hollow Road in the town of Royalton. The victim of the shooting is identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Schultz of Prescott Valley Arizona. Schultz was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment a gunshot wound to the lower extremity, was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon, April 16. State police investigators are withholding the identity of any other involved parties at this time pending further investigation. No one is currently in custody. There is no danger to the public.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 6:45 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020***

On April 15, 2020, at approximately 2200 hours, Royalton PD and Troopers from VSP Royalton responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Happy Hollow Road in Royalton. A 23 year old male was found with a gunshot wound at the residence. The victim was transported to DHMC where he has been treated for a leg wound which is not life-threatening. No persons have been taken into custody at this time and the incident is under active investigation by detectives with VSP. There is no threat to the public.

- 30 -