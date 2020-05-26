Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Utah Highway Patrol Memorial Day Weekend Recap

Tuesday May 26, 2020

State Troopers had a busy weekend with their enforcement efforts, highlighted by 54 DUI arrests and zero fatal crashes on UHP patrolled roadways.

From 0001 hours on May 22 through 2359 hours on May 25 Traffic Stops: 4,732 Speed Citations/Warnings issued: 3,481 Speed Citations Issued for over 100 mph: 119 Reckless Driving Arrests: 17 DUI Arrests: 54 Pursuits: 2 Crashes Investigated: 182

One of the vehicles that fled from State Troopers was this vehicle configuration. The driver is in custody after failing to yield to Troopers attempting to stop him coming down Parley’s Canyon at 1 pm on Monday. The vehicle and trailer struck the freeway’s concrete barrier multiple times.
The DPS helicopter performs a hoist rescue drill.
Our Aero Bureau was utilized for a search on Friday at Strawberry Reservoir for a missing Kayaker. On Saturday, to hoist a fall victim near Vernal and retrieve stranded hikers in Emery County. And on Monday, for a lost hiker in Wayne County and to hoist a “cliffed out” climber in Utah County.

