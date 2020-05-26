Utah Highway Patrol Memorial Day Weekend Recap

State Troopers had a busy weekend with their enforcement efforts, highlighted by 54 DUI arrests and zero fatal crashes on UHP patrolled roadways.
From 0001 hours on May 22 through 2359 hours on May 25
Traffic Stops: 4,732
Speed Citations/Warnings issued: 3,481
Speed Citations Issued for over 100 mph: 119
Reckless Driving Arrests: 17
DUI Arrests: 54
Pursuits: 2
Crashes Investigated: 182
