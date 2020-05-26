Concrete repairs will cause closures on Rock Springs Belt Loop 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Co., will be closing sections of WYO 376, the Rock Springs South Side Belt Route, to perform isolated concrete repairs as part of a larger district wide contract beginning after Memorial Day, May 26. The work will be split up into two phases.

As part of phase 1, crews will close the belt route at the Blair Avenue intersection to Walnut Street. The closure is estimated to last roughly two to three weeks. Crews will then move on to phase 2, where the belt route will be closed at the James Drive intersection to the Prairie Avenue. The work should also last roughly two to three weeks.

WYDOT encourages local drivers to plan accordingly and search alternative routes to their destinations in these areas. All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.

For more information about this project contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (30) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.