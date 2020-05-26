Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Welcomes Juan Espitia as Senior Account Manager to South Orange County
Juan has demonstrated a track record of outstanding dedication and measurable results in his previous positions. We are excited to have him.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. hires Juan Espitia as Senior Account Manager for South Orange County. Juan is a seasoned Senior Account Manager with over 10 years of experience in the landscape management industry.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
CEO Steven Schinhofen shared, “I am committed to retaining top landscape talent for my clients. For this role, I was looking specifically for a landscape professional who isn’t afraid to lead and train a team, as well as provide excellent customer service for our clients. Juan has demonstrated a track record of outstanding dedication and measurable results in his previous positions. We are excited to have him.”
Juan Espitia is highly recognized in the Landscape Industry having previously received awards for “Most Improved” and “Work Ethic” from communities such as, Beacon Hill, San Joaquin Hills, and Ocean Ranch. Eager to work with the team, Juan looks forward to providing leadership and structure for the best possible landscape services available. Juan will manage his portfolio with the integrity and determination exhibited previously in his career.
“Juan is one of those individuals who are passionate about building relationships and excited to share his knowledge of landscaping with others. I was fortunate to work with Juan at another landscape company and know, firsthand, the positive impact he has with clients and fellow employees. He is a highly dedicated individual and will make a great addition to our A-list talent here at Harvest Landscape. I am excited to see Juan joining our team,” said Director of Talent Acquisitions and Development, Robert Gavela.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California.
###
For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact amanda.gray@hlei.us.
Amanda Gray
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
+1 714-450-5849
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
The Harvest Landscape Story