Sedona Area Estate to Auction Online No Reserve via Concierge Auctions and Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located just outside of Sedona, Arizona, 300 Upper Bell Road—known as The Little Daisy—will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Donna Chesler of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. Previously offered for $5.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held June 26-30 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Be swept away to the grandeur of a bygone era at this thoughtfully-redesigned family estate. Once a famed miner hotel, the property was lovingly restored over 12 years and reconfigured into 8 bedrooms including a grand master suite—all while paying homage to the original structure. Original hand-plastered ceilings, exterior colorful tiles, walls of french doors, 3,000 square feet of verandas, and an antique copper sink are touches of the property’s past. Entertain guests with ease between the many verandas, blooming rooftop gardens, and the 9,000-square-foot rooftop entertaining space with a cozy sitting area, bar/dining space, and a hot tub for cold desert nights—all with sweeping views of the Sedona Red Rocks and entire Verde Valley. Other features include: master-suite with sitting area, spa bath, double vanities, claw-foot tub, bidet, his-and-her walk-in closets; chef’s kitchen with marble and stainless counters, marble island, bar seating, top-of-the-line appliances, walk-in pantry; formal dining space; billiards/media lounge; home office; wine cellar; 3,000-square-foot garage/workshop; lawn fountains and firepit; and outdoor shower—all 2 minutes to downtown Jerome and 40 minutes to Sedona.

“After pouring a lot of love into this property for over 12 years, I am excited to partner with Concierge Auctions for the sale of my home.” said seller, Lisa Ackler. “Their auction platform puts a spotlight on one-of-a-kind properties like my own, reaching the most discerning buyers from around the world.”

Nestled in Jerome, Arizona—once known as the “the wickedest town in the west” during its copper mining heyday—the town is known today as a mecca for art, history, and wine lovers alike. Surrounded by historic sites and protected land, residents enjoy beautiful desert landscapes, rock formations, and Native American ruins. Nearby Sedona offers hiking trails with Red Rocks views, while Flagstaff offers skiing, mountain biking, and incredible restaurants.

“This iconic estate sits atop the hillside in Jerome, capturing all-season views of the mountains beyond. Deep-rooted in the town’s history and renovated into the incredible personal residence it is today, this is your chance to own a piece of American history.” said listing agent, Donna Chesler.

The Little Daisy, located at 300 Upper Bell Road, is available or showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, photography, 3D tour, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.