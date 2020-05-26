UP PERISCOPE, Putting Traditional Leadership in the Crosshairs is Helping Oganizations be More Agile and Resilient

The dust cover for the new book UP PERISCOPE, Putting Tradtional Leadership in the Crosshairs Deb Cake Fortin writing the manuscript for UP PERISCOPE John Gregory Vincent with his Navigation Division Underway, Underneath the Oceans

The follow-up book to Diversity and Inclusion The Submarine Way, UP PERISCOPE is tapping into the author's patent published system to drive effective leadership

Not only did John enlighten us as to the meaning of our assessments, but he also taught us how to capitalize on them through the power of being ‘pointy.’ A completely unique use of these tools.” — Garret Harrell - Marine Raider

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US, May 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a good reason that "Putting Traditional Leadership in the Crosshairs" is in the title of this book. Look no further than the good and poor examples of situational leadership on display on a daily basis. For organizations to be successful in our new reality they will need agile, resilient leadership based on a proven system. This book is built on the foundation found in place onboard the most sophisticated vessel ever designed to operate in the universe. It operates in the unforgiving, dangerous world beneath our oceans. Perhaps most astonishing is it is operated by a crew with an average age of 22, 80% of which have no more than a high school diploma. Due to agile, resilient leadership there has never been a nuclear accident on board these nuclear-powered submarines. The world will benefit from these universal truths. The Submarine Way works and this new book with helping everyone who reads it drive more effective inclusive leadership.Most leadership books are long on theory and very very short on solutions, specific tools to drive more effective results. We do not take the easy road in UP PERISCOPE. The co-authors blend their expertise gained from senior leadership in Fortune 300 companies with that gained from being The Gallup Organizations top client rated consultant in the world to bring a dose of reality to developing leaders effectively.This new book not only builds on their first bestseller, Diversity and Inclusion The Submarine Way with submarine stories around leadership secrets surfaced from this secret world. It goes further into the elements of their patent published leadership development through the inclusion system and specific actions they have helped their clients implement, leading to significant, measurable results.This new book is about reality, not hype. Below is taken directly from a chapter in UP PERISCOPE, Putting Traditional Leadership in the Crosshairs to demonstrate just one of the numerous, contrarian but highly effective leadership development approaches that will absolutely drive more agile, resilient leaders.Caring Leaders Do Not Take Care of PeopleYes, you heard me right. People who are taken care of do not learn to make independent decisions, or how to handle issues in a crisis and they don’t teach others how to develop people to make good decisions or operate independently. Excellent leaders understand they are responsible for an outcome. They understand others are accountable for the outcome as well, but they teach others to get the job done and to get it done right. Five things a leader can do to teach a person to fish, so they can eat for the rest of their life:1. Roles and jobs should have talent considerations. Individuals should be placed in jobs where their talents and strengths can contribute.2. Mistakes happen. We all learn from our mistakes as well as our successes. If individuals do not feel safe to make mistakes, they will not innovate.3. Give individuals latitude to achieve the mission. If there is no latitude, be honest.4. Allow individuals access to you to ask questions. Avoid taking over the project. Coach them to a good decision.5. Make sure there are good plans behind important initiatives, including those that involve developing people.Authentic caring is demonstrated through genuine relationships with the people the leader interfaces with and leads. These relationships have integrity at the root and are built on an ethical foundation. More to follow on the importance of integrity in leading others. The same with strengths. A good leader knows his/her strengths and looks to maximize these with those they lead. They also look to their people to fill in the gaps created by their lack of expertise in an area.For more than a decade The Submarine Way has been guiding and partnering with organizations of all types and sizes to drive leadership through our patent published lens of inclusion. Our goal is simple, change our workplaces, communities, and schools forever. We have a better way, we know a better way and we have the results and the patent to back up its unique and powerful approach. Let's get a copy of this new book in everyone's hands.

