Williston Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5/26/2020 0148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, Exit 14, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Matthew Stackhouse

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/26/2020 at approximately 0148 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator, Matthew Stackhouse (20) of Reading, MA, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Stackhouse under the influence of alcohol. Stackhouse was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2020 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.