Williston Barracks/ DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102203
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 5/26/2020 0148 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, Exit 14, South Burlington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Matthew Stackhouse
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/26/2020 at approximately 0148 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator, Matthew Stackhouse (20) of Reading, MA, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Stackhouse under the influence of alcohol. Stackhouse was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/2020 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.