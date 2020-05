Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B201619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2020 2014 Hrs

STREET: Quechee, RD

TOWN: Hartland, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Grout Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kenedi Hall

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: CMX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: DHMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time VSP Troopers responded to a report of a roll over crash on Quechee Rd in Hartland. While on scene Troopers suspected the operator, Kenedi Hall, to be under the influence of drugs. He was brought by Ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries and processed for DUI Drugs. He was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 7/28/20 at 1300 Hrs to answer to the charge.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _23 VSA Title 1201

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Windsor

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.