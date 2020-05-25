Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burgum statement in observance of Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today in observance of Memorial Day. Burgum commemorated the day by delivering remarks during a virtual ceremony livestreamed from the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Mandan and in a video message as part of the virtual ceremony for the Fargo National Cemetery.

“This day of remembrance can inspire each of us to consider how fortunate we are to live in this great nation and how important it is for us to keep fighting for America’s future. As President Ronald Reagan wisely said, ‘Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation from extinction.’ That is why, even in the midst of this pandemic that has taken both lives and livelihoods, we must pause, we must reflect, and we must honor those brave men and women who gave their lives for our country,” Burgum said. “Now more than ever, we must never forget that freedom isn’t free. These freedoms have been preserved and made possible due to the men and women who fought and died for our nation. They deserve our deepest respect on Memorial Day and every day.”

