Westminster barracks/Single vehicle crash with injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102294
RANK/TROOPER Jeff Hudon
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: May 24, 2020 at approximately 2:00 P.M.
STREET: Route 100
TOWN: Whitingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wilmington Cross Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jay P. Hathaway
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wales, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Triumph
VEHICLE MODEL: Speedmaster
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate, covering most of vehicle
INJURIES: serious head and unknown severity of other injuries
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Albany Medical Center
VEHICLE #2: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle (motorcycle) crash on Route 100 in the town of Whitingham. The operator, Jay
Hathaway was traveling north when he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. Hathaway sustained serious head injuries in the crash despite
wearing a DOT approved helmet. Hathaway was transported by Deerfield Valley Rescue ambulance to Albany Medical Center. Speed, alcohol, and/or drugs do not
appear to be a factor at this time. State Police were assisted by the Wilmington Police Department, Bennington County Sheriffs Department, Whitingham Fire and
Rescue, and Deerfield Valley Rescue. This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the
Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks at (802)722-4600.