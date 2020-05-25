Westminster barracks/Single vehicle crash with injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B102294

RANK/TROOPER Jeff Hudon

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2020 at approximately 2:00 P.M.

STREET: Route 100

TOWN: Whitingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wilmington Cross Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, paved

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jay P. Hathaway

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wales, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Triumph

VEHICLE MODEL: Speedmaster

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate, covering most of vehicle

INJURIES: serious head and unknown severity of other injuries

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Albany Medical Center

VEHICLE #2: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle (motorcycle) crash on Route 100 in the town of Whitingham. The operator, Jay

Hathaway was traveling north when he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. Hathaway sustained serious head injuries in the crash despite

wearing a DOT approved helmet. Hathaway was transported by Deerfield Valley Rescue ambulance to Albany Medical Center. Speed, alcohol, and/or drugs do not

appear to be a factor at this time. State Police were assisted by the Wilmington Police Department, Bennington County Sheriffs Department, Whitingham Fire and

Rescue, and Deerfield Valley Rescue. This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the

Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks at (802)722-4600.