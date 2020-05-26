Alliance Background and JazzHR Announce Strategic Partnership
Alliance, a leading provider of unique background screening solutions is pleased to announce a next-generation integration into JazzHR.SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of unique background screening solutions for Employers and Non-Profit Volunteer organizations, is pleased to announce a next-generation integration into JazzHR. JazzHR is the leading recruiting solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses. This partnership will allow mutual customers to simplify and streamline their background screening experience and deliver a fully integrated background screening experience where integrated clients can create new orders, track their progress, and view the results all from within the JazzHR Platform.
"Integrating with JazzHR will expand the capabilities of Alliance Background’s comprehensive and innovative screening solutions." said, Jolene Johnston Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Alliance. "We are excited to partner with JazzHR and deliver industry-leading background services and expertise. Our solutions will not only help expedite the recruitment and hiring process but help these customers maintain compliance."
"JazzHR is delighted to partner with Alliance Background to offer hiring teams a fully streamlined way to conduct additional screenings during the hiring process," said JazzHR's Chief Sales Officer Chuck Brownfield. "By integrating with Alliance Background, JazzHR customers can quickly send and receive background checks in just a few clicks to make more informed hires."
About Alliance:
As a leader in Pre-Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With more than 25 years of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customized to each organization’s needs. We pride ourselves on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
About JazzHR:
JazzHR is a powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR’s best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers to recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit: https://buff.ly/2ZAZnUc
