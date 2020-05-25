Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #2
CASE#: 20B301670
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 5-25-20/ 0229 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 7A near Myers Road, Shaftsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Anissa Kennedy
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the early morning of 5-25-20, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop for a speeding violation on Vermont Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Kennedy (40). Investigation revealed Kennedy was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, Kennedy was arrested for DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing.
Kennedy was released with a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020/ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
