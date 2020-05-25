Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 5-25-20/ 0229 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 7A near Myers Road, Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Anissa Kennedy

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the early morning of 5-25-20, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop for a speeding violation on Vermont Route 7A in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Kennedy (40). Investigation revealed Kennedy was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, Kennedy was arrested for DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing.

Kennedy was released with a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020/ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Seth Loomis

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

PH: (802) 442-5421

FX: (802) 442- 3263

Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov