St. Albans Barracks//DUI,LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A202191

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 05/24/20 – 1904 hours

LOCATION: Swanton Road

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Brendan T. Kelly-Longfellow

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 24, 2020 at approximately 1904 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in St. Albans, VT due to a motor vehicle violation and a complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Brendan T. Kelly-Longfellow (DOB:02/15/88) struck another vehicle, leaving the scene of the crash and was ultimately determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Kelly-Longfellow was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Kelly-Longfellow was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 6/29/20 at 1300 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 6/29/20

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.