Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 56 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,926 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks//DUI,LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

                                                                                                                                                   PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202191

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/24/20 –  1904 hours

LOCATION: Swanton Road

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Brendan T. Kelly-Longfellow

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On May 24, 2020 at approximately 1904 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in St. Albans, VT due to a motor vehicle violation and a complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Brendan T. Kelly-Longfellow (DOB:02/15/88) struck another vehicle, leaving the scene of the crash and was ultimately determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol.  Kelly-Longfellow was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Kelly-Longfellow was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 6/29/20 at 1300 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 6/29/20

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks//DUI,LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.