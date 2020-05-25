St. Albans Barracks//DUI,LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202191
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 05/24/20 – 1904 hours
LOCATION: Swanton Road
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Brendan T. Kelly-Longfellow
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 24, 2020 at approximately 1904 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in St. Albans, VT due to a motor vehicle violation and a complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Brendan T. Kelly-Longfellow (DOB:02/15/88) struck another vehicle, leaving the scene of the crash and was ultimately determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Kelly-Longfellow was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Kelly-Longfellow was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 6/29/20 at 1300 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 6/29/20
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.