Shaftsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301661
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/24/2020 at 1526 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in Sunderland
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Andrew D. Baranello
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Willow Grove, PA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle travelling at a high speed north on US Route 7 in the Town of Sunderland. Radar indicated the speed at 112 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Andrew D. Baranello of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Baranello was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421