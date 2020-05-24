Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B301661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/24/2020 at 1526 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in Sunderland

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Andrew D. Baranello                                                

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Willow Grove, PA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle travelling at a high speed north on US Route 7 in the Town of Sunderland. Radar indicated the speed at 112 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

 

A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Andrew D. Baranello of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Baranello was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

