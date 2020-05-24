Shaftsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B301661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/24/2020 at 1526 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in Sunderland

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Andrew D. Baranello

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Willow Grove, PA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed a motorcycle travelling at a high speed north on US Route 7 in the Town of Sunderland. Radar indicated the speed at 112 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Andrew D. Baranello of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Baranello was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

