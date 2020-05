Derby Barracks/Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A501805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/24/20

STREET: Glover St.

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Roaring brook Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stacie Newland

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 03

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant damage to the passengers side of the vehicle

INJURIES: received injuries to her head, the other occupants received minor

injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Seth Brosseau

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: significant damage to the front of the vehicle

INJURIES: Minor injury

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/24/20 at approximately 1200 hours, the State Police received a call

regarding a crash on glover rd in barton. Witness's stated Stacie Newland was

backing out of her mother's driveway on to Glover Rd, and Brosseau, travelling

on Glover Rd, crashed into Newland. Fire and ambulance were dispatched to the

scene.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881