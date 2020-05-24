ArtsPRunlimited during COVID 19 offers Summer Reading books in home or socially distant for you
Experimental ArtsPRunlimited in Cyber Arts during COVID 19 still strives for excellence.NEWARK, NJ, USA, May 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this emergency we postponed all of our 2020 programs so we created cyber Arts outreach.
During COVID-19 we have had to restructure and postpone all our events since February for 2020. Sheltering in place we are featuring books are on sale on the web for 2020.
They include Newark, Italy + Me (Lulu Books) 2019.
The dawn of Newark's Little Italy (1885-2018) -- Presidential history in Newark -- Gustav Bourglan's Newark as prototype for Mount Rushmore -- Arshile Gorky's commission at Newark Airport -- The Morris Canal became Raymond Boulevard -- Quintet for Newark [poem] -- A Newark reflection (1967-2017) -- Alexander, Paterson, and Lyons, France [poem] -- Let's meet Paterson's sister, Lyons, France -- Cuinn banned by Victoria [poem] -- Pabst beer and Hoffman soda -- Metropolitan Opera star Maria Jeritza (1888-1982) was music history in Newark -- Symphony Hall was originally named the Mosque Theatre -- Newark in the age of Trump on Trump listening to Beethoven in Europe -- Louis Bamberger and my family history (1927 to 2003) -- Newark as insurance mecca (1845-2018) -- Broadway "Grand Guignol" featuring Vincent Price & Edgar Allan Poe -- Mies van der Rohe's presence endures (1962-2018) in Century 21 -- Newark coming back (2000-18).
American Phantasmagoria (Lulu Books) 2020. Kevin Kramer was the designer of American Phantasmagoria and the photographs.
Also on sale: "organized labor" (Author House) and Exits & Entrances: 25 years Off-Broadway, Opera and beyond from 1981-2006
ISBN : 9781418403577 for $15.00 during COVID-19.
Daniel P Quinn has been featured in The Star-Ledger, The Irish Post,The Bergen Record, Coast Star, The Italian Voice, Irish Voice, and Italian Tribune. Appearances at William Carlos Williams Center, Watchung Books Literary Series, Limerick Ireland, Irish Arts Center, Grover Cleveland Landmark, Italian American Museum, Bridgeton Poets Center, Bickford Theatre, Morris Museum, Paterson Museum, Botto House, London, England, and Rieti, Italy.
Publications in Performing Arts Journal, Local Knowledge, The Herald News, Theatre Journal,The Italian Tribune, and Red Wheelbarrow (2015-18). His published blogs appear in The New York Times regularly. Exits & Entrances was featured in The Montclair Times, Bloomfield Life, and Irish Post in Wisconsin.
Experimental ArtsPRunlimited in Cyber Arts during COVID 19 offers diverse sites to explore on-line. For this emergency we creating cyber Arts links like https:// conta.cc/2yy1b4J or https:// conta.cc/3dvFwJy and also https:// conta.cc/2JsYlA6.
Concurrently we remain a program of Fractured Arts in New York, as our affiliate. For more information check us out on our platform with
http://fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419 as a affiliate member since 2014 in NYC..
