ZE PowerGroup Announces Successful Implementation of ZEMA Data Integration platform with Gasum
Implementing Cloud-based data management solutions for Gasum Trading and Risk Management Operations
Zema provides us market data management service that reduces our time spent on maintenance and analysis.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the developer of the award-winning enterprise data management solution ZEMA™, is pleased to announce that Gasum has successfully implemented the ZEMA solution in the cloud.
— Mikko Askolin, Head of Operations and Development at Gasum
After undertaking a competitive tender process, Gasum selected ZEMA as their central data and price curve management platform to support their trading and risk management operations across their gas and energy businesses.
The implementation of the cloud-based ZEMA solution provides Gasum with a centralised data and price curve management platform encompassing fully-automated workflow processes, improving business efficiencies, transparency, and control of corporate IP.
The ZEMA platform provides Gasum to an extensive data library and analytic tools and the ability to create and maintain complex forward curves. ZEMA enhances Gasum’s confidence in the integrity of their trading and risk functions.
With ZEMA integrated with Gasum’s ETRM solution, as well as other third-party applications supporting their daily operations, ZEMA has significantly reduced the overall cost of data ownership and maintenance.
“Zema provides us market data management service that reduces our time spent on maintenance and analysis. We have been pleased with ZE’s prompt service and fast deployments on our unique requests,” comments Mikko Askolin, Head of Operations and Development at Gasum.
“We are pleased to have Gasum as a client. Gasum joins our growing customer base in the European energy sector,” said Ian Gordon, Director of Business Development, European Markets, ZE PowerGroup UK. “Gasum had exacting requirements and timelines to support their growing business operations. The deployment of ZEMA in ZE’s dedicated cloud environment allowed for a quick implementation with transparent fixed costs to meet Gasum’s goals. We were happy that we are able to implement their solution totally virtually. We are looking forward to working with Gasum both as a client and a long term partner.”
-end-
About Gasum
The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea.
The Gasum Group has around 350 employees in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland. Learn more at www.gasum.com
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration, and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE is the recent winner of the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year and was recently awarded the EnergyRisk Data House of the Award.
ZE’s offices are located in Vancouver, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA
Learn more at www.ze.com
Contact
• Email - media@ze.com
• Head Office: 1-866-944-1469 | UK Office: +44-(0)800-520-0193
• Website -www.ze.com
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn