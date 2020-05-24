New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501251
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 @ 2121 hours
STREET: Bennett Road
TOWN: Monkton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Ridge Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, Dry Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacob Roy-Bessette
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki ATV
VEHICLE MODEL: King Quad
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 23, 2020, at approximately 2121 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash involving an ATV located on Bennett Road near the intersection with White Ridge Road in the Town of Monkton.
Preliminary investigation indicated OP #1 was traveling north on Bennett Road. Op#1 lost control of the ATV and exited the north bound portion of the gravel roadway, subsequently resulting in a collision with the adjacent embankment. OP #1 was transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of injuries.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.
This case is pending further investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Tpr. Josh Gurwicz at (802) 388-4919.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: Middlebury
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
