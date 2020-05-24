New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501251

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2020 @ 2121 hours

STREET: Bennett Road

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Ridge Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, Dry Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Roy-Bessette

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki ATV

VEHICLE MODEL: King Quad

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 23, 2020, at approximately 2121 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash involving an ATV located on Bennett Road near the intersection with White Ridge Road in the Town of Monkton.

Preliminary investigation indicated OP #1 was traveling north on Bennett Road. Op#1 lost control of the ATV and exited the north bound portion of the gravel roadway, subsequently resulting in a collision with the adjacent embankment. OP #1 was transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

This case is pending further investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Tpr. Josh Gurwicz at (802) 388-4919.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: Middlebury

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

