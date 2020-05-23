St. Albans Barracks//Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 20A202161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LaMere

STATION: VSP-St. Alban

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/23/20 / approximately 0430 hours

STREET: I-89 Northbound

TOWN: St. Albans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 19

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 113

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Richardson

AGE: 32 years

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Damage

INJURIES: Unknown/Condition Critical

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/23/20 at approximately 0509 hours Vermont State Police, Amcare and St. Albans Fire Department responded to a single crash in the median of the interstate near exit 19 northbound in St. Albans. Upon arriving on scene Troopers found the vehicle had driven off the roadway into the median at mile marker 113 in the town of St. Albans. The operator was transported to UVM, and admitted for an evaluation of her injuries. The vehicle sustained total damage. Impairment appears to be a factor in this case. This case remains under investigation.

The Vermont State Police are looking for anyone that has any relevant information of the above crash to contact the St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

