St. Albans Barracks//Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 20A202161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LaMere
STATION: VSP-St. Alban
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/23/20 / approximately 0430 hours
STREET: I-89 Northbound
TOWN: St. Albans
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 19
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 113
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sarah Richardson
AGE: 32 years
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Damage
INJURIES: Unknown/Condition Critical
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/23/20 at approximately 0509 hours Vermont State Police, Amcare and St. Albans Fire Department responded to a single crash in the median of the interstate near exit 19 northbound in St. Albans. Upon arriving on scene Troopers found the vehicle had driven off the roadway into the median at mile marker 113 in the town of St. Albans. The operator was transported to UVM, and admitted for an evaluation of her injuries. The vehicle sustained total damage. Impairment appears to be a factor in this case. This case remains under investigation.
The Vermont State Police are looking for anyone that has any relevant information of the above crash to contact the St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993
