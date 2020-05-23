Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

                                                                                                                     Motor Vehicle Crash

 

CASE#:  20A202161                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LaMere

STATION: VSP-St. Alban                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/23/20 / approximately 0430 hours

STREET: I-89 Northbound

TOWN: St. Albans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 19

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 113

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Richardson

AGE:  32 years   

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Damage

INJURIES: Unknown/Condition Critical  

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 5/23/20 at approximately 0509 hours Vermont State Police, Amcare and St. Albans Fire Department responded to a single crash in the median of the interstate near exit 19 northbound in St. Albans. Upon arriving on scene Troopers found the vehicle had driven off the roadway into the median at mile marker 113 in the town of St. Albans. The operator was transported to UVM, and admitted for an evaluation of her injuries. The vehicle sustained total damage. Impairment appears to be a factor in this case. This case remains under investigation.

 

 The Vermont State Police are looking for anyone that has any relevant information of the above crash to contact the St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/a

COURT DATE/TIME: N/a

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

